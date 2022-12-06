Diljit Dosanjh says he doesn't fit in Bollywood, adds 'all the talks are so fake...'

Diljit Dosanjh/File photo

In the last six years, the popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has worked in only eight Hindi films such as Udta Punjab and Jogi. In a recent interview, the singer-actor opened up on why he does less Bollywood films saying that he cannot attend parties and network with other people in order to get work.

Speaking to Film Companion, Diljit said, "I can’t do networking, I can’t attend parties, can’t call people up every day. I have seen actors who video-call their producers six times from the sets! I am not kidding! They tell them, ‘We are now doing this, now doing that’. Main kaha hadd ho gayi (I think this is too much). I just can’t do this."

The Good Newwz actor continued, "I can’t do it, so I let it be, and take up what comes to me. Banda khush hona chahiye (you should be happy). You can work with a big director after desperate attempts, after pleasing them. All the talks that happen are so fake I can’t even bare to hear them. They also know it but it is not their fault, I think this is how it works."



Diljit even revealed how people have tried to bribe his manager to get the singer to sign their films as he added, "My manager tells me how people tell her, ‘Diljit se film kara de main tujhe gift dunga (make him do our film, we will give you gifts). But they don’t know that we don’t care about gifts. But it’s not their fault because this has been normalised here, to make a circle. It is not their fault, they are right in their place, but I don’t fit in this."

The Punjabi singer, who has sung popular tracks such as Lover, Vibe, Peaches, and Lemonade among others, is currently on his Born To Shine world tour and is set to perform in Mumbai on Friday, December 9.