While Diljit Dosanjh and his team have yet to comment officially on the government’s notice, the singer shared a cryptic post on social media after being banned from singing songs on drugs and violence.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Hyderabad this Friday. However, a few hours before his concert, the Telangana government served him a legal notice, warning him not to perform any songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence.

While Diljit Dosanjh and his team have yet to comment officially on the government’s notice, the singer shared a cryptic post on social media before his performance.

Hours before his concert on Friday, Diljit posted several photos from the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on Instagram. In the images, he can be seen enjoying a sufi performance and posing with the artists. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Aandhi roke toh hum toofan...Toofan roke toh hum aag ka dariya (sic)."

Based on a representation from a resident of Chandigarh, the notice has been issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy." As cited by representer with video evidence that you have sung songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence promoting songs (CASE, Panchatara, Patiala Pegg, ) during live show in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on 26th and 27th of October.

Therefore we are issuing this notice in advance to deter promoting Alchol/Drugs/Violence through songs in your live show," the notice read. The representation, submitted with video evidence, said that the 'Ikk Kudi' hitmaker had already sung songs promoting alcohol during a live show in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi last month, the notice pointed out.

As per the notice, the program organisers and the singer have also been requested to not "use" children on stage during the live show. "Your concert guidelines say that children are allowed below 13 years of age. Concert guidelines also say that concerts may include loud sounds and flashing lights. Both loud music and flashing lights are harmful to children," the notice further read.

Diljit's 'Dil-Luminati' concert is scheduled to be held on Friday at 7 pm in GMR Arena, Airport Approach Road in Hyderabad. Recently, Diljit landed in Hyderabad and took some time off his work schedule to explore the city of Nizams. He offered prayers at Shiva Temple and also visited a gurudwara to seek blessings before the start of his concert in the city.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.