Hania Aamir's prominent presence in the Sardaarji 3 trailer has sparked public outrage, with netizens calling out Diljit as ‘insensitive’ and ‘shameless’.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh came under fire after he unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the lead role. Amid the India-Pakistan conflict, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, there was a ban on Pakistani artists, including Hania Aamir. Speculations claimed that she had been dropped from the film. Well, her prominent presence in the trailer has sparked public outrage with netizens calling out Diljit as ‘insensitive’ and ‘shameless’. Amid backlash, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has planned to ban the actor and the film’s producers in India.



According to reports, BN Tiwari, FWICE President, said that they plan to issue an official directive to ban Diljit Dosanjh and the film’s producers in India. “None of their films and projects would be allowed to be released in India. There would be complete cooperation from the Indian film industry,” he told India Today.



Diljit Dosanjh faces backlash over Sardaarji 3 trailer

Taking to his Instagram page, Diljit shared the film’s trailer, informing fans that the film will release overseas on June 27, 2025. "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only/ FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN (sic),” he wrote. The YouTube link of the trailer has been geo-blocked in India. The film will not be screened in India, reportedly taken to avoid regulatory and public backlash on the sidelines of the India-Pakistan conflict.

Social media users flooded X, hurling criticism at Diljit for working with the Pakistani actress after the Pahalgam attack that claimed several lives. One of the users wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh's depravity to release a movie with Pakistani Hania Amir, who called Operation Sindoor and India cowardly, is purely sinister and sadistic. GOI should investigate this Kh*listani." Another user commented, “While Pakistani actors are strictly banned in India, Diljit Dosanjh is set to release a film featuring Hania Aamir in the lead role. Shame on you @diljitdosanjh.”



About Sardaarji 3



Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 follows Dosanjh's character, a ghost hunter summoned to tackle a spirit haunting a mansion in the UK, according to the film’s synopsis. Hania plays a ghost hunter along with Diljit. Before 'Sardaar Ji 3', the FWICE enforced a blanket ban on 'Abir Gulaal', a Hindi film, which marked Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's return to Indian cinema after nine years.