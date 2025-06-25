Amid the Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Mirza’s Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, the makers of the film have issued a clarification.

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Sardaar Ji 3 was one of 2025’s most anticipated films. However, the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir sparked major backlash following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India’s growing sentiment against Pakistani content.

Amid the controversy, the makers of the film have issued a clarification.

Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, Say Makers

In an official statement, the team clarified that Sardaar Ji 3 was filmed before the attack and rising tensions between India and Pakistan. “It was never the case that any Pakistani artist was signed or engaged after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” the makers wrote. They emphasized their solidarity with the country and stated the film will not release in India but only overseas.

Decision to Withhold Indian Release Out of Respect

The statement further added, “We stand united with our country and our fellow countrymen during this sensitive time. Considering the same, we had decided not to release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune.” This decision, they say, was made keeping in mind the national mood.

Diljit Dosanjh Supports the Move

In a recent BBC interview, Diljit Dosanjh echoed the same sentiments. He explained that the film was signed and shot when relations were normal, and he fully supports the producers’ choice to release the film only in overseas markets due to the current situation.

Meanwhile, Mika Singh has strongly criticised Diljit Dosanjh for featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, Mika expressed disappointment over Diljit's decision and called him a “fake singer” for promoting content involving a Pakistani artist.

“Desh Pehle,” Says Mika Singh

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Mika wrote, “Desh pehle (Country first). Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice, especially when our nation’s dignity is involved.” He hinted that such decisions hurt national pride and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Mika also referred to Abir Gulaal, a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, which was never released in India due to public backlash. He said, “There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don’t seem to get the message.” Mika further added, “What’s more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared, leaving fans betrayed and helpless.”