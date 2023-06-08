Search icon
Diljit Dosanjh's reacts to reports about him being cozy with Taylor Swift at Vancouver restaurant

Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift were seen together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour in Vancouver.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

Credit: Taylor Swift-DILJIT DOSANJH/Instagram

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who set Coachella stage on fire with his performance, has been in the news because he was recently spotted with Taylor Swift. As per a news outlet, both the singers spent a good time together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour in Vancouver.

Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbour in Vancouver is known for stunning views of the harbour of British Columbia. The reports claimed they were seen laughing and being ‘touch touch’. The news portal claimed, “Vancouver Patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favorite stars dining together at  Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift & Diljit Dosanjh were laughing & being ‘touch touch’.”

Diljit also reacted to the news on Twitter and wrote, “Yaar Privacy Naam Di v Koi Cheez Hundi Aa.” Netizens reacted to his tweet, one of them wrote, “This means,soon there will be a song about Diljit paaji as well.” The second one said, “Let's go! After National Jiju, it's time for National Bhabhi.” The third one said, “Eh ki scene aa bhaji? Any collab coming soon with her?.” The third one said, “Kudos!  Great Collaboration. Taylor Swift is extraordinary, and you too. So so Glad to hear about this!  Looking forward to this collaborative album of you two. I would wish you would have a collab with the ‘the weeknd’ too.”

For the unversed, Diljit became a household with songs such as Proper Patola and Do You Know and Patiala Peg, among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. Diljit starred in Bollywood films such as Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome To New York, Arjun Patiala, Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, and Good Newwz, among others. He is now all set to star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in The Crew. (With inputs from ANI)

