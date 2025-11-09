Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted

Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match
Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs Australia
Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'
Delhi air pollution: Protests at India gate, thousands gathered with masks, placards 'saans to lene do', several detained, WATCH
Bangladesh: Multiple bomb attacks against Catholic churches, schools, colleges leave minorities 'anxious'
IPL 2026: As Sanju Samson deal advances, RR prepare to re-sign their 2008 title-winning star after 16 years
Inspired by Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam', man kills wife, files missing complaint, and then..., what happened next will SHOCK you!
Govinda’s wife Sunita makes shocking statement, calls him a good son but ‘not a good husband’: ‘Spends more time with heroines’
Diljit Dosanjh's New Zealand show disrupted after pro-Khalistani threat. Khalistani terror group SJF's goons threatened singer, and accused him of insulting victims of 1984 Sikh genocide
Earlier, US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a direct warning against Diljit Dosanjh, and Po-Khalistan slogans disrupted Diljit’s show in Perth, Australia.