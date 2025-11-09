FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match

Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...

Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs Australia

Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'

Delhi air pollution: Protests at India gate, thousands gathered with masks, placards 'saans to lene do', several detained, WATCH

Bangladesh: Multiple bomb attacks against Catholic churches, schools, colleges leave minorities 'anxious'

IPL 2026: As Sanju Samson deal advances, RR prepare to re-sign their 2008 title-winning star after 16 years

Inspired by Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam', man kills wife, files missing complaint, and then..., what happened next will SHOCK you!

Govinda’s wife Sunita makes shocking statement, calls him a good son but ‘not a good husband’: ‘Spends more time with heroines’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match

Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane

Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...

Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma c

Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted

Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs

From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted

Diljit Dosanjh's New Zealand show disrupted after pro-Khalistani threat.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 08:35 PM IST

Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Diljit Dosanjh's New Zealand show disrupted after pro-Khalistani threat. Khalistani terror group SJF's goons threatened singer, and accused him of insulting victims of 1984 Sikh genocide

Earlier, US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a direct warning against Diljit Dosanjh, and Po-Khalistan slogans disrupted Diljit’s show in Perth, Australia. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Watch: Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane during IND-A vs SA-A match
    Mohammed Siraj involved in heated on-field altercation with Lesego Senokwane
    Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma crosses Rs 10000000 mark, Jemimah Rodrigues hits...
    Women's World Cup heroes witness 50 percent jump in brand value; Shafali Varma c
    Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted
    Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted
    Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs Australia
    Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill break world record despite washed-out 5th T20I vs
    Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daughter for support: 'Ira told me...'
    Vijay Varma opens up about struggling with depression, credits Aamir Khan's daug
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
    Uncover India's hidden gems: 7 mysterious cities and towns that you can visit
    How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner's multi-crore net worth and lavish lifestyle
    How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Inside Bigg Boss 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterCh
    From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking government jobs
    From MS Dhoni to Richa Ghosh: 8 Indian cricketers who hold high-ranking govt job
    Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
    Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
    India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
    India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE