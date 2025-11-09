Pro-Khalistani threat to singer Diljit Dosanjh, New Zealand show disrupted

Diljit Dosanjh's New Zealand show disrupted after pro-Khalistani threat.

Diljit Dosanjh's New Zealand show disrupted after pro-Khalistani threat. Khalistani terror group SJF's goons threatened singer, and accused him of insulting victims of 1984 Sikh genocide

Earlier, US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a direct warning against Diljit Dosanjh, and Po-Khalistan slogans disrupted Diljit’s show in Perth, Australia.