facing an unexpected dilemma - deciding on the perfect outfit for the grand event. Making his Met Gala debut as part of the Indian contingent, Dosanjh has been teasing his fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses of his preparations, showcasing the warm hospitality he's received from the organisers.

As one of the most stylish and influential figures in the industry, Dosanjh's Met Gala debut is highly anticipated, and his fashion choice is expected to make waves. However, the style icon's humour shines through as he candidly admits to still figuring out his attire for the big night. Taking to his Instagram story, Dosanjh quipped, "MET Gala, ki paiye fer?" ("What should I wear then?"), showcasing his signature wit and humour.

While Dosanjh's outfit conundrum has fans eagerly awaiting his final look, rumours suggest that he might don a bespoke ensemble designed by ace fashion designer Prabal Gurung. With his debut at the Met Gala, Diljit Dosanjh is set to represent India on the global stage, and fans are excited to see how he'll make his mark at the mega event.

Meanwhile, Diljit is joining the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Isha Ambani on the red carpet, he shared a fun-filled video showcasing his excitement and preparation for the event. Taking to Instagram stories, he shared a video, showing off his Met Gala invitation card, jokingly comparing it to wedding cards he's received from relatives. He humorously read out the guest list and hosts' names, highlighting the exclusivity of the event. The card also mentioned the strict no-phone policy inside the museum and the dress code: "Tailored for you," as part of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme.





He also shared the goodies he received from the organizers, including champagne, which he jokingly said was "melting away" without anyone to drink it. The Theme and Co-Chairs

Meanwhile, this year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," celebrates Black dandyism's influence on global fashion at Met Gala. The event boasts an impressive lineup of co-chairs, including Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James serving as honorary co-chair.