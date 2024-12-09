A video from Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert has emerged online where a few fans were seen climbing the truck roof to catch a glimpse of him.

Diljit Dosanjh’s fever has hit the entire nation as the Punjabi singer began his DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24. The concert tour, which kickstarted in Delhi in October, has become a sensation among fans who are leaving no stone unturned to mark their presence in huge numbers. Several photos and videos from his concerts across Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Bengaluru have set the internet ablaze.

Recently, Diljit created waves in Indore with his hit songs at the concert, which saw a huge crowd of fans in attendance. Several other fans made every possible effort to get a glimpse of the singer from outside the venue. Amid this, a video has emerged where a few fans were seen climbing the truck roof to catch a glimpse of him. Taking to his Instagram stories, Diljit re-posted the video and gave it a humorous twist. In the caption, he wrote, Indore fan pit (wrong emoji) Truck emoji (correct emoji).” Earlier, a similar sight surfaced on the internet when college students flocked to the balcony of the PG accommodation during his Jaipur concert.

A day before the Indore concert, Bajrang Dal protested against the scheduled sale of meat and liquor. The latest report suggests that the artist and the organisers fulfilled their demands and no alcohol or non-vegetarian food was served to the attendees. During the concert, Diljit took a dig at the protestors by reciting a part of veteran lyricist Rahat Indori’s hit piece ‘Agar Khilaf Hai Hone Do’.He also addressed the black marketing of his concert tickets and said that it was not his fault. He expressed his feelings of being wrongfully accused, pointing out the unfairness of blaming artists for the resale of tickets at inflated prices. Further, he also warned the media asserting that he has no fears of defamation or bears stress from such allegations.

Meanwhile, the Dil-Luminati India Tour is set to conclude in Guwahati on December 29.