Diljit Dosanjh’s Australia concert in MAJOR trouble as Khalistani group threatens to 'shut it down' due to...

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s Australia concert is under threat after the US-based Pro-Khalistan group, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has declared that it will “shut down” his concert on November 1, the day which coincides with Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day, which the Akal Takht Sahib observes.

Why did SFJ threaten Diljit Dosanjh?

The Khalistani threat comes days after Diljit Dosanjh, in a respectful gesture, touched the feet of Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 17). In a statement and video, the terrorist group claimed that it would shut down the Australia concert, scheduled for November 1, as the singer “insulted every victims, every widow and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide” after touching Bachchan’s feet in respect.

The group claims that the senior actor incited mobs during the anti-Sikh violence of 1984. Pannun’s outfit alleged that Amitabh Bachchan had “publicly incited Hindustani mobs with the genocidal slogan ‘Khoon Ka Badla Khoon’ – ‘Blood for Blood’ – a call that unleashed death squads that committed genocidal violence in which more than 30,000 Sikh men, women, and children were killed across India.”

The SFJ called Dosanjh’s concert a “mockery of remembrance,” and urged Sikh groups and even artists globally to boycott the concert.

In its threat, the separatist group claimed that it would go on a nationwide strike by staging a shutdown rally outside the venue on November 1. The group also wrote to Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, requesting him to summon Dosanjh to question him over his actions.

The Akal Takht is the supreme authority in Sikhism, which in 2010 officially declared the 1984 killings as a “genocide” and designated November 1 as Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day.

The Indian government had banned the pro-Khalistani outfit in India in 2019, due to which its social media platforms are also not available to the people living in the countries in South Asia. In July 2024, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs declared the Sikhs For Justice an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for another five years.