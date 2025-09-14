Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Diljit Dosanjh reveals he was 'completely shocked' to meet Aryan Khan, says he felt like meeting Shah Rukh Khan: 'Pehli baar jab...'

On Friday, Shah Rukh shared a BTS video from the making of 'Tenu Ki Pata'. In the clip, Diljit and Aryan could be seen laughing and having a fun conversation as they record the song.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 07:29 AM IST

Diljit Dosanjh reveals he was 'completely shocked' to meet Aryan Khan, says he felt like meeting Shah Rukh Khan: 'Pehli baar jab...'
Image credit: Instagram
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has only good things to say about superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. Diljit, who had earlier sung the Banda song in Shah Rukh's film Banda, has now collaborated with Khan Jr on the Tenu Ki Pata track from his upcoming directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

On Friday, Shah Rukh shared a BTS video from the making of 'Tenu Ki Pata'. In the clip, Diljit and Aryan could be seen laughing and having a fun conversation as they record the song. "A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji....you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn't trouble u too much. Love u @diljitdosanjh #TenuKiPata out now," SRK captioned the clip, expressing his gratitude to Diljit.

Here, not only did SRK show his humility, but Diljit also reflected his humility through his response. Replying to the tweet, the 'G.O.A.T. ' hitmaker heaped praise on Aryan and also expressed his love for SRK.

"Sir Baut Pyar Ji Aryan V Baut Pyara Hai.. Pheli baar Jab Studio Mai Mila Mujhey Lagaa Jaise Aapse Mil Raha Hu Jo Bilkul hee Shocking thaa mere liye.. Ke Aryan Guitar bhi Play Kar leta Hai Aur Gaata Bhi Utna Hee Acha Hai Jab mai song Dub Kar Raha Thaa He Knows Every Single Note ganey ka.. God bless him RESPECT (Aryan is really very dear..The first time I met him in the studio, it felt like I was meeting you. It was completely shocking for me...That Aryan can also play the guitar and sings just as well. When I was dubbing the song, he knows every single noteof the song...God bless him," Diljit said in Punjabi.

Picturised on the character of Manoj Pahwa inside Aryan's stylised world, the high-octane track seamlessly blends bold beats, infectious rhythms, and an attitude that offers a glimpse into the chaos, ambition, and edge that define the narrative.

Singer Badshah also makes an appearance in the music video, clashing with Pahwa. The song has been composed, arranged, and produced by Ujwal Gupta, with lyrics by Kumaar. While the makers have already released two songs, including 'Badli Si Hawa Hai' and 'Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri', the third single shows a shift in the vibe by blending Dosanjh's Punjabi essence with modern production.

The trailer for the show was released recently, offering an insight into the raw world of Bollywood. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' will be released on September 18 on Netflix.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
