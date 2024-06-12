Diljit Dosanjh recalls getting blank cheque from producer after he rejected this blockbuster: ‘I decided to put…’

Diljit Dosanjh has been taking over the internet with his powerful, energetic concerts and he recently impressed everyone with his performance in Crew. He is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jatt & Juliet 3. However, do you know that the actor-singer once turned down the film?

During the trailer launch of Jatt & Juliet 3, Diljit Dosanjh recalled how he once rejected Jatt & Juliet 1 after some issue with the producer of the film and said, "When Jatt & Juliet 1 was being made, Darshan Singh Grewal — the producer of Jatt & Juliet. We had problems with each other. So when the movie offer came to me, I wanted to go and reject the film in person. I had gone to his office to refuse the offer because of our history. When I reached his office, he signed a blank cheque in filmy style and told me, ‘Paaji, fill in the amount, I want to do a film with you.’ I didn’t foresee this."

He further added that he then researched how is getting the highest amount in the industry and decided to put that. He said, "I took my manager at the time aside and discussed, ‘Now what do we do? We cannot refuse this na.’ I then asked who draws the most money in the Punjabi industry right now. He got me the amount and I decided to put that sum with TDS so that the producer could withdraw his offer. He replied, ‘Add another one lakh to the amount and sign the film."

Diljit Dosanjh also recalled how the film's producer went bankrupt multiple times and said, "I signed the film, went to Canada, and Darshan went bankrupt. Then another producer came in, and when his funds started to exhaust, another producer came in. Three-four times the franchise saw financial constraints. We wanted Neeru Bajwa on board and she used to charge a lot, so we decided to lie to her that we were all getting Rs 5 lakh. She was paid more than all of us.”

Diljit concluded by crediting Darshan for upgrading his pay scale and setting his standard in the industry. Meanwhile, Jatt & Juliet 3 is being made after 12 years. The first two installments of the franchise were very successful and fans can't wait to enjoy the blockbuster duo Neeru Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh together on screen again. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 27.

