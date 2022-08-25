Diljit Dosanjh offers song to Inderjit Nikku after he breaks downs while talking about his financial crisis

File Photo

Inderjit Nikku, a seasoned Punjabi musician, has accepted Diljit Dosanjh's offer to sing a song for him after a video of him discussing his financial difficulties went viral. Inderjit Nikku, who is famous for songs like Ik Kudi Mere Supne Ch Aai, Sardari, and Paggri among others, started crying as he talked about his problems with money and his profession. As he offered him a song, Diljit saw the video and penned a touching tribute for Inderjit.

In the video, Inderjit Nikku is heard telling a saint that he is a singer who hasn't had any employment in a while. He continued by saying that he is heavily indebted.

The saint then said, "One is his health; another is his career and scarcity of money, and the last is that he is not happy in his professional life."

The singer started crying as the saint bestowed blessings on him and promised that his career will soon enter a brighter phase. The woman sitting next to him started crying as well. While the singer continued to sob, the saint urged him to perform something for them and implored him not to cry. When the incident's footage appeared online, it received a lot of reaction.

Inderjit shared a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories in response to the video and promised him a song in his upcoming movie.

Diljit's message in Punjabi read, “Many had started tying the turban as he did after seeing him and I was also one of them. Whenever I shoot the next film, please sing one song for me."

Following Good Newz, Soorma, and Udta Punjab, Diljit will soon be seen in Jogi, his fourth Hindi feature. Diljit plays a Punjabi man who is fighting to defend his family amid the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi in the movie.