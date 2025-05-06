Diljit and Shakira not only posed for photos together but were also spotted enjoying dinner together later on.

Diljit Dosanjh made history by walking the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025 on Tuesday, but the real fun unfolded behind the scenes. While on his way to the venue with Shakira and others, Diljit was seen using AI to practice his English just moments before his big debut, and the adorable video is winning hearts online.

Nicole Scherzinger, who was also travelling with Diljit Dosanjh, shared a fun behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram, giving fans a peek into the pre-Met Gala madness. The clip captured the last-minute hustle inside the vanity van just before the stars hit the red carpet, with Diljit seen completely focused on his phone amid the chaos.

Nicole kicked off the video by showing Shakira and Tessa Thompson dealing with last-minute outfit adjustments, laughing and fumbling as they got ready. She then turned the camera toward Diljit, who smiled and held up his phone, saying, “I am learning English.”

Nicole teasingly said, “You are ChatGPT-ing,” to which Diljit humbly replied, “I am learning English. My English is bad.” Shakira, Nicole, Tessa, and Diljit were captured enjoying a good laugh together. To add context, they were all part of designer Prabal Gurung's group at the MET Gala 2025.

Diljit and Shakira not only posed for photos together but were also spotted enjoying dinner together later on.

Diljit Dosanjh made a striking impression at the Met Gala 2025, turning heads with his regal presence. Embracing a Maharaja-inspired ensemble, he stepped out of the Carlyle Hotel in an all-white outfit featuring a tailored suit, a flowing drape, and a matching turban.

Accentuated with statement jewelry, his majestic look became one of the evening’s most talked-about moments. Diljit Dosanjh was seen coming out of his hotel to head to the Met Gala. Fans and paparazzi took photos and videos as he walked out in his royal Maharaja look, complete with a sword case in his hands.

He smiled and waved at his fans for a moment before getting into the car. His outfit for the night was styled by designer Prabal Gurung.

(With inputs from ANI)