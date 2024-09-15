Twitter
This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Watch: Deepika Padukone smiles as Ranveer Singh can't stop looking at baby girl; couple leave from hospital with newborn

Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...

Viral video: Chhattisgarh teacher with students dance to ‘UP Wala Thumka’, internet loves it

Meet man, billionaire barber who owns 400 luxury cars, more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, he is...

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

Diljit Dosanjh's manager Sonali Singh reveals that the singer's US concert generated a revenue of Rs 234 crore.

Riya Sharma

Sep 15, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh has been grabbing headlines this year. From his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila to his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Diljit has been the highlight of the year. Now, he has been grabbing headlines for his Dil-Luminati Tour. His recently concluded North American part of the tour was quite successful and his manager revealed that his concerts generated a revenue of Ra 234 crore. 

Diljit Dosanjh's manager Sonali Singh recently made an appearance on Connect Cine where she talked about the singer's Dil-Luminati tour in North America and said, "There were resellers who were selling tickets for $64,000 (Rs 54 lakh) and $55,000 (Rs 46 lakh), and there were also buyers for it. That wasn’t the official ticket prices, but there is a trend where people usually buy and then resell it.” She also shared, “We generated close to $28 million (Rs 234 crore) during his North America Dil-Luminati tour.”

Sonali further talked about the UK tour and said, "The tickets for the first show in the UK sold out in a couple of hours. We were hesitant to announce a second show, but by the second day, it was too completely sold out. We were then discussing whether or not to have a third show, but a report claimed that around 80,000 people were waiting in queue for a ticket to Diljit’s concert." 

Diljit Dosanjh is also set to perform in Abu Dhabi and talking about the ticket price there, his manager said, “In Abu Dhabi, we have sold close to 30,000 tickets–highest for any Indian artist.”

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to kickstart his Dil-Luminati tour in India on October 26 and will be performing in Delhi first. The tickets went live for the India tour on Thursday (September 12), however, within a few minutes, the tickets were sold out. The cheapest ticket was priced at Rs 1499 for the Silver Area, whereas the tickets for the Golden Area were sold for Rs 3999, Rs 4999, and Rs 5999, in different phases. Tickets for fan pits were sold between 9999 and Rs 12999, respectively. The singer is set to perform in 10 cities including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Banglore, Indore, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Kolkata in the span of 2 months. 

