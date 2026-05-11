Diljit Dosanjh makes big statement on 'throwing out' Khalastani supporters from his show, warns protestors: 'Not gonna tolerate this'

Diljit Dosanjh has taken a strong stand against protestors and also called out the 'fake narrative' against him, with a clear warning to nuisance creators.

Diljit Dosanjh continues entertaining the global audience and taking Punjab to places. However, his recent concerts and appearances are getting diluted, polluted by Khalistani activists. These supporters attend his concerts with a certain agenda, and even flash the Khalistani flag, so much so that it should attract Diljit's attention. Recently, he made a strong statement in the middle of a performance, stating that wherever he goes, he always promotes Punjab and its richness, but he doesn't go by the ideology of Khalistani supporters. Diljit went on to slam such radicals and said that he doesn't care about them.

At the recent Calgary show, Diljit's security stopped a few people from attending. This led to a rumour that Diljit 'kicked out' people with a Khalistani flag. Now, Diljit has called it quits, and he has decided to address this fake narrative once and for all.

Diljit Dosanjh didn't disrespect the flag, but warns nuisance creators

On Instagram, Diljit issued a statement that reads, "Bahar khad ke protest koi v kar sakda par je tusi mere fans nu andar aa ke tang karn di try karo ge...Oh, tolerate nhi kita jaeyga.. Je koi v banner or flag ley ke aunda oh eh dasna chaunda ke asi falani jagha ton aeye an.. Te asi tuanu support karde an.. Par tusi same banner naal bahar khad ke mere fans nu gaalan kadh rahe hon.. Same banner tusi andar leya ke v oh hee kush karn di try kar rahe hon.. Not gonna tolerate this (Standing outside and protesting—anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and trouble my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated)."

Here's Diljit Dosanjh's latest Instagram story

Diljit Dosanjh remains firm on his stand, will continue to throw out nuisance creators

He further added, "Gal kisey v banner yaan jhande di ni.. Os piche tuade maksad ki aa point oh aa.. I said to security ke jo v program nu kharab karn di try kar riha chak ke bahar maro.. I didn't say anything to any banner, don't spread fake narrative. Mai last year ton es gal nu avoid kar riha.. But not anymore.. Thank you (This is not about any banner or flag—the real issue is your intention behind it. I told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I never said anything against any banner, so don’t spread fake narratives. I’ve been avoiding this issue since last year—but not anymore). Thank you.. Love & peace."