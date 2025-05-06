Diljit Dosanjh wowed at the Met Gala 2025 with a royal Maharaja-inspired look. Styled by Prabal Gurung, he wore an all-white suit with a matching drape and turban, carrying a sword case to complete the ensemble.

Diljit Dosanjh made a striking impression at the Met Gala 2025, turning heads with his regal presence. Embracing a Maharaja-inspired ensemble, he stepped out of the Carlyle Hotel in an all-white outfit featuring a tailored suit, a flowing drape, and a matching turban.

Accentuated with statement jewelry, his majestic look became one of the evening’s most talked-about moments. Diljit Dosanjh was seen coming out of his hotel to head to the Met Gala. Fans and paparazzi took photos and videos as he walked out in his royal Maharaja look, complete with a sword case in his hands.

He smiled and waved at his fans for a moment before getting into the car. His outfit for the night was styled by designer Prabal Gurung.

Along with Diljit Dosanjh, other Indian celebrities who attended the Met Gala this year included Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra. This year’s Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is inspired by Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion.

With the dress code Tailored for You, the 2025 event marks the first Met Gala in over two decades to focus entirely on menswear. The theme highlights how Black dandies have used fashion to express identity and culture across the Atlantic diaspora.