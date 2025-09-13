Diljit Dosanjh joins hands with 'big brother' Rishab Shetty for Kantara Chapter 1: 'Cried in so much ecstasy when...'

Diljit Dosanjh and Rishab Shetty shared the video of their recording session on Instagram. Kantara Chapter 1 releases in cinemas on October 2.

Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh has joined forces with Sandalwood sensation Rishabh Shetty for the much-awaited prequel Kantara: Chapter 1. The Udta Punjab actor has recorded a special song for the upcoming pan-India film. The track, which is believed to have been wrapped up within a day, was reportedly recorded at the YRF Studios in Andheri, Mumbai.

Diljit and Rishabh shared a joint post on Instagram where the two were seen greeting each other with affection before moving on to a fruitful musical session. These two also indulged in a fun chat after wrapping up their work for the day. Diljit revealed that when he watched Kantara, he ended up getting teary-eyed in the climax when Varaha Roopam track played on screen.

The Border 2 actor wrote, "With Big Brother @rishabshettyofficial. Salute to this guy who made the masterpiece KANTARA. I have a personal connection with this film which I can’t tell. But I remember when I was watching it in the theatres, in the end when the song VARAHA ROOPAM played I cried in so much ecstasy." The Lucia actor replied in comments section, "Excited to join hands with Diljit Dosanjh for the Kantara album. By Shiva’s grace, everything fell into place. Much love, Paji. Another Shiva bhakt meets Kantara."

Also starring Rukmini Vasanth, Sapthami Gowda, and Gulshan Devaiah in the leading roles, Kantara Chapter 1 will release in the theaters on October 2 on the occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. The film will clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari.

Made in just Rs 16 crore, the fantasy action thriller Kantara became a huge blockbuster in 2022 and amassed Rs 408 crore worldwide. The film also won two National Film Awards for Best Actor to Rishab Shetty, who also directed the film, and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

