Diljit Dosanjh gives hilarious house tour in Punjabi, video goes viral

Diljit Dosanjh never fails to make his followers laugh with his hilarious social media posts. In a hilarious video, the actor-singer takes viewers on a tour of his home, explaining why it looks the way it does. Diljit's commentary made the video a hilarious watch, from stating that the kitchen door requires repair to the explanation for the missing paintings.

Diljit begins the video by standing at the main door and showing a green item placed nearby. He begins by displaying his kitchen and revealing that his cook is constantly on the phone. After preparing tea, the cook is spotted riveted to his iPhone. Diljit tries to open a door that isn't in the kitchen. He claims that it appears to be broken and that he will not open it anymore.



Diljit then shows his favourite place to relax in his living room. In front of a television set and a table is a grey L-shaped couch. He gestures to a wall behind the couch and claims that he had ordered and paid for a painting for the area, but it had never arrived. He claims he doesn't have time to clean the two overflowing luggage kept open on one side because he is on a world tour and will wash his underwear in the hotel itself.

The actor explains that he puts his clothes on the floor before going to bed, but this makes it difficult for him to get to the bathroom. He also says that he moves his clothes to the other bed during his yoga session. In the bedroom, there is also an indoor couch swing.

He then proceeds to show off his walk-in closet, which he claims is so crammed with suitcases that he considers it useless. In the guest room, he talks about how his buddies come over for a sleepover but don't have time to fold the sheets.