Diljit Dosanjh gets nod for Border 2: FWICE lifts ban amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy after intervention of...

Diljit Dosanjh has now been allowed to resume work on his upcoming film, Border 2.

In a major relief, Diljit Dosanjh has now been allowed to resume work on his upcoming film, Border 2. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has lifted its ban on the actor, bringing a much-needed breather to him and the production teams involved. The decision comes amid controversy surrounding his film Sardaar Ji 3, following which the film body issued a non-cooperation order against the actor.

Who intervened to lift the FWICE ban on Diljit Dosanjh?

FWICE President BN Tiwari revealed that it was Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar who personally appealed to the federation, requesting that Diljit be allowed to shoot for Border 2. "Yes, the ban has been revoked for this project," Tiwari confirmed to India Today. However, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, associated with the federation, said that the non-cooperation stance against Diljit continues, despite the lifting of the ban. He warned that anyone casting Diljit may face consequences, including financial losses. “So, we have non-cooperation against Diljit continuing. Anyone else who casts him must be prepared for consequences. The Federation won’t be responsible for the financial losses that might follow,” he was quoted as saying.

When Diljit quashed the rumours of his removal from Border 2

Earlier, Diljit posted a behind-the-scenes video straight from the Border 2 set, silencing the rumours that he has been dropped from the film. In the Instagram clip, he is seen stepping out of his vanity van wearing an Indian Air Force uniform before heading onto the set. The visual confirmation quashed weeks of speculation suggesting he had been dropped from the film amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, which stars him opposite Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. For the context, FWICE wrote a letter to the makers of Border 2, urging them to cut ties with the actor.

About Border 2

It is the much-awaited sequel to the 1997 war epic Border, being directed by Anurag Singh. The film has an ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, besides Diljit Dosanjh. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on January 23, 2026, ahead of India's Republic Day next year.