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Diljit Dosanjh gets asked about US citizenship amid Satluj row, here's what he responded

Diljit Dosanjh avoided answering US citizenship rumours during Instagram Live, joking 'ye news ban jayegi,' amid controversy over his film Satluj being removed from ZEE5 after 2 days.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 05:08 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh gets asked about US citizenship amid Satluj row, here's what he responded
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Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has avoided giving a direct answer about reports of him taking US citizenship. He spoke about it during an Instagram Live session while also talking about his film Satluj being removed from ZEE5.

Diljit responds to citizenship reports

According to sources, in May 2026, Diljit obtained US citizenship in 2022. According to the sources, Diljit named a house in California as his address, and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, is a citizen of the United States. At the time, Diljit remained silent about these reports. After Satluj was removed from ZEE5, a fan advised Diljit to seek a US Green Card during an Instagram Live. 'I'll take a card and colour it green,' Diljit said, laughing. I have nothing to say. Jayegi, sab chhodke ye news ban. That is not how it operates.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He went on to say that although he thinks it should be possible, people should be able to enter any nation without a visa. A fan sarcastically urged Diljit to discuss citizenship with US President Donald Trump during another live session. 'What do you all think of me?' Diljit asked, laughing. I'm merely an artist. How can I ask him to resolve problems related to citizenship? I've never spoken to his daughter, but she follows me. I never beg for favours from anyone. When something is intended to occur, it does. It isn't if it isn't.

Also read: Satluj Ban: Suvinder Vicky reveals Punjab villages are screening Diljit Dosanjh’s film like ‘Seva’

What happened with the film Satluj

Punjab 95, previously named Satluj, is a film about the life of Punjabi human rights leader Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated cases of unidentified bodies burned between 1984 and 1994. He was kidnapped in 1995, with four Punjab Police personnel were later convicted for his murder in 2005. Diljit stars as Khalra, while Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan also appear. The film faced challenges with the Central Board of Film Certification for nearly four years before being released on ZEE5, only to be removed two days later. Honey Trehan directed the movie.

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