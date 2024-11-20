Diljit Dosanjh finally shares details of his Mumbai Dil-Luminati concert, know dates, and how to book tickets

Diljit Dosanjh has taken over India with back-to-back concerts under his Dil-Luminati Tour. He has performed in Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Hyderabad and is now all set to perform in Mumbai as well. The singer has finally revealed the details of his Mumbai concert.

On Wednesday, Diljit Dosanjh confirmed the dates for his Mumbai Dil-Luminati concert. Sharing a poster, he wrote, "Lao ji finally ho gaya add Mumbai”. He also shared a GIF for an excited woman. The poster read, “We heard you! Mumbai show announced," and he will be performing in Mumbai on December 19.

Mumbai show tickets for the show will go live on Zomato Live on November 22, 2024, at 5 pm. However, for HSBC cardholders, the pre-sale will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm on the same day. Earlier, the tickets for the rest of the cities sold out in just minutes as and when they went live and some of the fans were sad for not being able to get the tickets thus, Diljit announced a second show in Delhi and shows in two other cities including Jaipur and Mumbai.

The Indian leg of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour started on October 26 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The singer had two shows in Delhi, looking at the demand of the shows. The tour then traversed the country, visiting Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. He is now set to perform in Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and concluding in Guwahati on December 29.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is also set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Border 2. He will be sharing the screen with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty. Helmed by Anurag Singh, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is touted as the biggest war film ever and is set for a 2025 release.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.