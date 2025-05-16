In a behind-the-scenes video lasting over 13 minutes, Diljit offers a peek into the frenzy just next door, revealing that Shakira was facing a wardrobe malfunction, a broken zipper, while he was getting dressed for the Met Gala in his own suite.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment from his MET Gala preparations, revealing that a wardrobe situation involving Shakira caused unexpected chaos. According to Diljit, Shakira’s outfit took over the hotel dressing room, leading to a last-minute fashion scramble that delayed his own red carpet timing.

“Shakira ki emergency ki wajah se sada kaam suffer hogaya (We are suffering because of Shakira’s emergency). But it is okay... Hips don’t lie and she doesn’t lie,” Diljit quipped, playfully referencing the pop star’s iconic song Hips Don’t Lie.

Later in the video, Diljit is seen ready to make his red carpet debut, but his departure from the hotel is stalled. He was supposed to pose alongside Shakira, who was delayed because of a last-minute outfit mishap — a broken zipper that had her team rushing to resolve the issue.

Diljit said, “They are not taking us to the main area, all the action is happening at the backstage itself. Takes us to the stage. I guess the zipper of Shakira’s broke, that’s why we are late. I knew we would be late because of Shakira.”