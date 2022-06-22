Headlines

Diljit Dosanjh dedicates his Vancouver concert to late Sidhu Moose Wala, video breaks the internet

Along with Sidhu Moose Wala, Diljit Dosanjh also paid tribute to the late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Vancouver concert held at Rogers Arena on June 19 to Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29. Several videos from the musical gala have surfaced online in which the Udta Punjab actor is seen crooning special tracks in the beloved memory of the late singer.

With his performance, Diljit also paid tribute to late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. 'This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers' was written on the background screen of his show in Vancouver. 

The singer himself shared a glimpse of his performance on his social media and captioned the post as, "One love." The video has gone viral on the internet and his heartfelt gesture has left the netizens emotional.

"Thanks and respect for Tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala and call for Unity of #Punjabi Community," a Twitterati wrote. "Tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala by @diljitdosanjh mad respect you brother .. you stole the show," another one tweeted.

"Big respect for Diljit after tonight. Dedicated the concert to Sidhu Moosewala, Deep Sidhu, and Sandeep Sandhu. Sold out Rogers Arena and brought the entire Punjabi culture under one roof. No one can do it like him. Man truly is the GOAT @diljitdosanjh," wrote another user.

READ | Sidhu Moose Wala death: Fans pay perfect tribute to singer at Times Square, netizens say 'legend never dies'

For the unversed, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, near his native village in the Mansa district of Punjab, a day after his security detail was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants during a tournament in Punjab's Jalandhar district in March 2022, while Deep Sidhu died in a car accident in February this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

