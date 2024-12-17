On Tuesday, Diljit Dosanjh shared a note on social media clarifying that his statement had been misinterpreted, but he deleted the post shortly after.

During his Chandigarh concert on December 14, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh surprised fans by stating he would no longer perform in India due to inadequate infrastructure for live shows, urging authorities to improve the facilities.

On Tuesday, Diljit shared a note on social media clarifying that his statement had been misinterpreted, but he deleted the post shortly after. In a now-deleted post, Diljit wrote in Punjabi, "Nope. I said there was a problem with the venue in Chandigarh (CHD). So... until I get the right venue, I won’t plan the next show in Chandigarh. That’s it."

During the concert, Diljit said in Punjabi, "We don't have proper infrastructure for live shows here. This is a significant source of revenue, and many people depend on it for work. I'll try next time to ensure the stage is in the center so you can all gather around it. Until then, I won't be doing shows in India, that's certain."

Diljit Dosanjh has been embroiled in several controversies during the Dil-Luminati India tour. In the latest, the singer received flak after spelling Punjab as "Panjab" in a post announcing his Chandigarh concert. His ‘Panjab’ post grabbed attention, with netizens pointing out the spelling which is associated with Pakistan’s region. Frustrated by the incessant trolling, the singer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to dismiss the notions accusing him of political motives.

“Kisi ek Tweet Mai Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ ke Saath Flag Mention Reh Gaya Toh Conspiracy BENGALURU ke Tweet Mai bhi Ek Jagha Reh Gaya Thaa Mention Karna..Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ Ko PANJAB Likha toh Conspiracy PANJAB Ko Chaye PUNJAB likho..ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੰਜਾਬ Hee Rehna Panj Aab - 5 Rivers Goreya di Language English De Spellings Te Conspiracy Karn Waleya Shaabash Main Tan Future ch ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ch Likheya Karna ਪੰਜਾਬ Tusi Ni Hatna Mainu Pata.. Laggey Raho Kini Vaar Prove Kariye that We LOVE INDIA KOI NAVI GAL KARO YAAR YAAN TUANU TASK HEE EH MILEYA?(“I will tweet if Punjab is mentioned as a flag, it is a conspiracy. If Punjab is written as a conspiracy, then write PUNJAB. Punjab is a language with five rivers - five rivers, English is a language with),” he wrote in Punjabi.

Meanwhile, Diljit recently made a bold statement at a Chandigarh concert on Saturday night, stating that he'll be putting his Indian performances on hold until the government steps up to improve the country's concert infrastructure. The singer is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on December 19. His tour will end on December 29 with a grand concert in Guwahati.