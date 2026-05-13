Dileep Raj death: Rishab Shetty pens emotional tribute for late Kannada actor-producer, calls him 'good human being'

Dileep Raj was widely known among Kannada audiences for his memorable role in the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Milana, which proved to be a major turning point in his career and earned him recognition across Karnataka. He passed away at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack.

Kannada actor-producer Dileep Raj passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 47 after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack at his residence, family sources said. Sources close to the family revealed that the actor experienced uneasiness while at home and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he reportedly did not respond to treatment and passed away on the way. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Kannada film and television industry.

Following the news of his demise, members of the Kannada film fraternity and fans paid heartfelt tributes to Dileep Raj, remembering his contribution to films and television. Rishab Shetty also took to his X account to mourn the actor's passing. The Kantara star wrote, "A good actor, director, producer, and above all, a good human being. Even though the occasions we met were very few, the impression of your personality remains firmly in my heart and will never fade. May your soul rest in peace. Rest in peace #DileepRaj."

Dileep Raj was widely known among Kannada audiences for his memorable role in the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Milana, which proved to be a major turning point in his career and earned him recognition across Karnataka. He also appeared in films such as U Turn and Boyfriend. Over the years, Dileep carved a strong niche for himself in Kannada cinema and television through his work in films, serials, theatre, production, and dubbing.

His early screen appearances included the telefilm Kambada Mane and the serial Janani, where he starred alongside veteran actress Bharathi Vishnuvardhan. He later featured in several popular Kannada serials, including Ardha Satya, Rangoli, Mangalya, Malebillu, Preetigaagi, and Rathasapthami.

Apart from acting, Dileep Raj was also active as a producer through his banner DR Creations. He produced several television serials and earned appreciation for his contribution to Kannada entertainment. He was also respected for his dubbing work and had lent his voice to actor Chetan Kumar in Aa Dinagalu.

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