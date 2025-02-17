The video also shares a glimpse of actor Vidyut Jammwal who is set to play the antagonist, building anticipation and excitement among fans.

On the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, AR Murugadoss and team revealed the title of their much-anticipated action thriller, tentatively named SK23. The makers of the Tamil film on Monday dropped its title reveal while offering a sneak peek into a grand action-packed narrative showcasing Sivakarthikeyan in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is titled Dil Madharasi in Hindi, while Madharasi in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Sri Lakshmi Movies took to X (formerly Twitter) to unveil a gripping first look of Sivakahthikeyan's rugged avatar, leaving fans mesmerized by his intensity. What's striking is that this dialogue-free video effectively introduces the film's main cast, sending excitement levels soaring among audiences. The video also shares a glimpse of actor Vidyut Jammwal who is set to play the antagonist, building anticipation and excitement among fans.

The impact of Dil Madharasi’s title teaser is amplified by the cinematographer Sudeep Elamon's breathtaking visuals, elevating the movie's overall aesthetic. The electrifying background score by music composer Anirudh Ravichander adds to the excitement. Acclaimed director AR Murugadoss, known for his gripping storytelling, has helmed the film to deliver a high-octane, action-packed experience. According to reports, the makers are set to drop the much-awaited trailer by the end of February.

Dil Madharasi is the first-ever collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss. Written and directed by Murugadoss, the film marks Kannada actor Rukmini Vasanth’s debut in the Tamil film industry. She plays the female lead, alongside a supporting cast that includes Vikranth, Biju Menon, and Shabeer Kallarakkal among others. The film was initially slated for a grand Diwali 2024 release, but the makers later decided to push it to 2025.

Besides Dil Madharasi, Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in Parasakthi. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film has Atharvaa, Sreleela, and Ravi Mohan in prominent roles.