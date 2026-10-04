'Digital equivalent of sexual assault': Vijay Deverakonda slams AI-morphed Chuttamalle video of Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR

Slamming AI-morphed video of Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's Chuttamalle song, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault."

An AI-generated deepfake using footage from Devara: Part 1 song Chuttamalle has sparked outrage after depicting Janhvi Kapoor in a sexually explicit and degrading manner. Jr NTR, who headlined the 2024 action drama film, was among the first to call out the distasteful video, stating that he would pursue legal action against those responsible. Now, Vijay Deverakonda has joined the backlash, calling the AI-morphed video the "digital equivalent of sexual assault."

Taking to his X account, Vijay wrote, "We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. When did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? What kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense. This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness. And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support."

We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense. This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness. And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 3, 2026

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in pan-India historical action drama Ranabaali, which also stars his wife-actress Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The film will release in theaters on October 16 ahead of the Dussehra festivities on October 20. Ranabaali is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar as the presenters.

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