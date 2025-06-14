When the paparazzi mentioned Chahal while teasing RJ Mahvash, her reaction became the highlight of the moment. The video of her is going viral on social media.

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal have been making headlines after being linked in dating rumours for some time. Although they both have denied dating each other but their frequent public appearances and sweet gestures towards each other hint otherwise.

On Friday, June 13, Mahvash was seen in Andheri, Mumbai. When the paparazzi mentioned Chahal while teasing her, her reaction became the highlight of the moment. As soon as Mahvash stepped into the lift, the paparazzi jokingly asked, "Bhai kaise hain? Aapke dost," hinting at Yuzvendra Chahal. Mahvash was taken by surprise, her face lit up, and though she tried to stay composed, she couldn’t hide the bright blush that followed.

Fans are reacting to the viral clip, one of them wrote, "Didi sharma gayi." The second one said, "She is blushing so cute."

Watch the viral video:

Recently, RJ Mahvash responded strongly to a troll who accused her of knowing nothing about cricket and just riding on the popularity of her rumored boyfriend, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She didn’t stay quiet and told the troll to get his facts right.

This started after Mahvash posted a series of photos from IPL 2025. The pictures showed her cheering from the stands and spending time with players from Chahal’s team, Punjab Kings, inside the dressing room. She also revealed that Chahal played through the entire IPL season despite having three fractures.

A troll then commented on her post, saying, "She’s just gaining followers using Yuzi’s name; I bet she only started watching cricket recently." Mahvash didn’t take this lightly and made sure to shut down the troll for good.

She replied, "I have been hosting cricket since 2019, your knowledge is nil chotu! Research!" Meanwhile, RJ Mahvash shared a heartfelt post dedicated to him. In her message, Mahvash celebrated the team's fighting spirit and unwavering dedication.