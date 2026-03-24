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Did you know special connection between real SP Chaudhary Aslam and Sanjay Dutt? Here's what will leave you shocked

Sanjay Dutt plays Chaudhary Aslam in Dhurandhar and the real officer was a fan of him. The film shows his fight against crime, while Dutt’s portrayal captures his bravery and strictness.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 04:37 PM IST

Did you know special connection between real SP Chaudhary Aslam and Sanjay Dutt? Here's what will leave you shocked
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Sanjay Dutt plays Chaudhary Aslam in the movie Dhurandhar and there’s an interesting real-life connection. The real Chaudhary Aslam, a famous Pakistani police officer, was actually a fan of Sanjay Dutt.

Chaudhary Aslam: The real cop

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The police department of Pakistan's Sindh Police employed Chaudhary Aslam as a senior officer. He conducted dangerous missions to combat criminal organisations in Karachi, particularly his focus on Lyari gangs. His strict and courageous manner of conducting himself made him a prominent public figure. The 2014 suicide bombing resulted in his death. Aslam's admiration for Sanjay Dutt adds a unique element to the story. The actor's fashion choices and movie performances appealed to him, which makes Dutt's role in Dhurandhar special for him.

The movie portrayal:

The movie Dhurandhar displays Sanjay Dutt's character Chaudhary Aslam as strong, brave and strict because these traits match the real-life German police officer's character. The movie shows his combat against criminal groups and illegal activities, which creates thrilling scenes for viewers. Viewers showed their appreciation for Dutt's acting through their positive response to how the character appeared in the film.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Mukesh Chhabra reacts to box office mayhem, calls this person 'real hero' of movie

Family’s reaction:

The film fails to satisfy all viewers. Aslam's wife expressed concern that some parts of the movie did not fully respect his real-life legacy. She said that while her husband admired Dutt, the portrayal in the film could have been more careful.

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