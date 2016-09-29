Did You Know: Not Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni recommended Sushant Singh Rajput for his biopic!

Yes, the cricketer felt Sushant is apt for his biopic..

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is up for release in a week's time and there's an untold story behind the casting too. While many have been amazed by the similarities between Sushant Singh Rajput and MS Dhoni, we hear the cricketer himself recommended the actor's name for the biopic. It wasn't director Neeraj Pandey but Dhoni who was convinced that SSR will fit into his shoes perfectly.

He had seen Kai Po Che and Shuddh Desi Romance earlier and both the films connected very well with him. He felt that no other youngster actor but Sushant is currently in the space to do a realistic biopic.

Moreover, there are a lot of similarities between Dhoni and Sushant too, in the kind of journeys they have had. Hence, Dhoni felt that Sushant is the best choice to play this character. The makers too were very happy with the choice and made the film with Sushant.

Sushant has proved them absolutely correct with the kind of performance he has given in the film. He literally gave his blood and sweat to the film. Now even the audience believe that he is the best choice for the role. Dhoni fans too are showing towering excitement for the film to release.