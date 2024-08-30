Did you know: Nagarjuna's highest grossing film is in Hindi; beat his Telugu hits Mass, Manam, Naa Saami Ranga, Oopiri

Twitter
The highest grossing film of Telugu star Nagarjuna's career is actually in Hindi

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 08:28 AM IST

Nagarjuna in Brahmastra
Nagarjuna Akkineni, known simply as Nagarjuna, is one of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry. The actor, who turned 65 on Thursday, has been one of the four biggest names in the industry (alongside Chiranjeevi, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Nandamuri Balakrishna) for the last 35 years. During this time, he has given some of the biggest hits in Tollywood. But surprisingly his highest grossing film is in Hindi.

Nagarjuna’s highest grossing film

Having done over a hundred films in his career, Nagarjuna has been part of some of the biggest Telugu films over the years. He has done only 13 Hindi films in his career and many as part of an ensemble and not in lead. But it is one of these films that managed to beat all his Telugu hits at the box office. The film is the 2022 superhero fantasy film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film, which featured Nagarjuna in a cameo, grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide, something none of the actor’s other films have. Brahmastra starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and featured other cameos from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan as well. It was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 and was meant to be the first instalment of a new cinematic universe – the Astraverse. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film released to mixed reviews but did good business.

Nagarjuna’s biggest hits in Telugu

Having begun his career as a child artiste in the 60s, Nagarjuna moved to lead roles as an adult in 1986 with Vikram. His first major success at the box office was the 1988 blockbuster Aakhari Poratam. This was followed by the cult classic Siva in 1990. He followed it up with several hits in the 90s but it was the 2004 blockbuster Mass that elevated him to superstardom, earning over Rs 40 crore. His other major hits include Naa Saami Ranga (Rs 37 crore), Damarukam (Rs 47 crore), Bangarraju (Rs 65 crore), Manam (Rs 67 crore), Soggade Chinni Nayana (Rs 83 crore), and Oopiri (Rs 98 crore).

