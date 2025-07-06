Did you know Madhuri Dixit once survived terrifying accident on Diwali? Her clothes caught fire, body was engulfed in flames, then...

In an old interview, Madhuri recalled how she was enjoying Diwali with friends, lighting firecrackers like any other kid. But things took a terrifying turn when someone handed her a firecracker that suddenly ignited.

Madhuri Dixit, one of the biggest stars in the history of Indian cinema, once shared a childhood memory linked to Diwali that still haunts her to this day. While many celebrate the festival with lights and fireworks, Madhuri’s experience was far from joyful.

A Firecracker Changed Everything

In an old interview, Madhuri recalled how she was enjoying Diwali with friends, lighting firecrackers like any other kid. But things took a terrifying turn when someone handed her a firecracker that suddenly ignited. The sparks flew straight into her hair, setting it on fire.

Her Head Had to Be Shaved

The injury was so severe that her parents were left with no choice but to shave her head. Madhuri, still a young girl at the time, felt too embarrassed to go outside. It took months for her hair to grow back, and the memory left a deep emotional scar.

She No Longer Bursts Firecrackers

After that day, Madhuri never touched firecrackers again. Since then, she has preferred celebrating Diwali in a simple and safe way, choosing peace over noise. The experience taught her to be cautious, and she now encourages safety during festive celebrations.