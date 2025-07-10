Not Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, this was Smriti Irani’s debut show, she was only 24 years old at the time, name is…

Smriti Irani's early projects actually laid the groundwork for her future success with Ektaa Kapoor’s serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Smriti Irani is all set to make a highly anticipated comeback, reprising her role as Tulsi Virani in the much-awaited Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Though the iconic character earned her fame and made her a household name, it wasn’t her debut show. The actor-turned-politician has had already demonstrated her acting talent in several notable shows, paving the way for her successful career.



Smriti Irani's journey before Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Smriti had a humble beginning with gaining spotlight first as one of the finalists in the Miss India pageant in 1998 at the age of 22, along with her Kyunki co-star Gauri Pradhan. She then featured in the song ‘Boliyan’ from Mika Singh’s album Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. It was in 2000 that she made her acting debut with the Star Plus series Aatish; however, she didn’t get much recognition then. She went on to star in Star Plus's popular show Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, the show earned her appreciation. Apart from this, she worked in the DD Metro serial Kavita, playing the protagonist role. These early projects actually laid the groundwork for her future success with Ektaa Kapoor’s serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.



Smriti Irani's breakthrough role as Tulsi Virani

Smriti Irani's iconic character Tulsi Virani resonated deeply with audiences across the nation, solidifying her status as the top TV actress of that time. Her portrayal earned her numerous accolades, and her on-screen chemistry with Amar Upadhyay and Ronit Roy was much loved. In 2007, she quit the show due to fallout with Ektaa Kapoor; however, she returned for a special episode in 2008 before the show’s finale episode. Beyond Kyunki, she played the iconic role of Sita in Zee TV's Ramayan (2002), turned producer with Ugraya Entertainment, produced several shows, including Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan (2006), Virrudh (2007), and Mere Apne.

Smriti also acted in shows like Teen Bahuraaniyaan and hosted the dance reality show Yeh Hai Jalwa (2008), alongside Skshi Tanwar. She also ventured into films, starring in the Bengali movie Amrita (2012). After a long hiatus and triumphant political journey, she is now making a comeback as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 on StarPlus in 2025.