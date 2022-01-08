Did you know Jr NTR ran bare feet in thorn-riddled jungle for introductory scene in ‘RRR’? Details inside

SS Rajamouli's upcoming epic-drama 'RRR' stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in leading roles as freedom fighters Komaram Bheem, and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie's epic scale and grandeur vision have already clicked well among the masses, but Jr NTR's introductory scene is one of the best moments from the trailer. Bheem makes a dramatic entry, running into the wild forest and roaring before a tiger. Jr NTR's fearless eyes and powerful voice makes a solid impact, and he has put his heart and soul to make his entrance grand.

Reportedly, in a conversation, Rajamouli revealed that Jr NTR spent 5-6 months on his physique, and he made him run barefooted in the jungle. The actor practised the scene with his boots but on the day of the shoot, the director surprised him by asking him to run barefooted in a thorn-riddled jungle of Bulgaria. Before the shoot, the crew had made sure that his path is cleared. During the trial run, Jr NTR ran barefooted at a lighting speed, and it stunned the crew including Rajamouli. The director further asserted that Jr NTR successfully completed the scene without suffering any injury.

Watch 'RRR' trailer

The period action drama 'RRR' was scheduled to release on January 7 across India and the world, but owing to rising Covid-19 cases, the S. S. Rajamouli film has been postponed. On January 1, the makers issued an official statement about postponing the film. The statement reads, "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love." According to a report of Bollywood Hungama, it has been estimated that the film's delay has cost the makers Rs 18-20 crores. This is because huge sums of money were spent on the promotions of the film starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in leading roles.