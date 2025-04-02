Dia Mirza shared the thoughtful reasoning behind her decision to auction off her wedding lehenga from her first marriage to Sahil Sangha.

Dia Mirza first got married to Sahil Sangha in 2014 at a farmhouse in Ghitorni, Delhi. It was a star-studded ceremony with several celebrities including Sushmita Sen, Mahesh Bhupati, Lara Dutta, Rajkumar Hirani, and Zayed Khan among others in attendance. On the big day, she shone in a green zardosi gharara by Ritu Kumar. It featured intricate gold embroidery on a beige kameez, with detailed work throughout. She paired it with a matching green dupatta with a blue and gold border. However, five years later, the two decided to call it quits.

She later married Vaibhav Rekhi, which was a serene and eco-friendly affair. Defying traditional Bollywood bride norms, Dia opted for a stunning red Banarasi saree instead of a lehenga. In another surprising move, she revealed that she had auctioned off her wedding outfit from her first marriage to Sahil Sangha.





In an interview with Brut, Dia Mirza shared the thoughtful reasoning behind her decision to auction off her wedding lehenga from her first marriage and instead chose a timeless saree for her second wedding. “So, the last time around I auctioned my clothes and this time around I made sure to get a garment that I could reuse and wear again and again,” she said.

Further, she revealed that her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, also adopted a sustainable mindset, selecting an outfit that he can continue to wear in the years to come, rather than letting it go to waste. “Even my husband chose an outfit which he could continue wearing through life instead of just hanging up in the cupboard and never touch it again,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dia and Vaibhav’s wedding was carefully curated in every detail, from fashion to decor. The intimate ceremony took place in their home garden, featuring handmade, personalized gifts and locally sourced decorations. To reduce food waste, they meticulously planned the menu, tailoring the number of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes to the exact number of guests. They tied the knot in 2021. The couple is blessed with a son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.