Did you know Dharmendra once drank 12 bottles of liquor in a single day on film's set? Know real story behind this

One of the most interesting tales about veteran actor Dharmendra is about his drinking, where he confessed that he once consumed 12 bottles of alcohol on a film set. Know more about it here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 09:32 PM IST

Did you know Dharmendra once drank 12 bottles of liquor in a single day on film's set? Know real story behind this
Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24
Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, in Mumbai after age-related illness. He was known as the 'He-Man of Bollywood' for his macho looks, effortless charm, and heart-melting smile. After his demise, several stories about the veteran actor are circulating all over social media. One such story about Dharmendra was shared by him about his drinking days. Yes, you read it right!

One of the most interesting tales about his drinking comes from the sets of the iconic film, Sholay. ''Our cameraman, Jim, who was working with us on Sholay, had the habit of carrying 5-6 bottles of beer. I would sit behind him and secretly drink from his stock. “ When the people from the production told him that he had consumed 12 bottles, baffled, he reacted, ‘How did it happen? I don’t know!’ One day he caught me. You should enjoy life,'' Dharmendra revealed on Aap Ki Adalat show.

He also reacted to the 'Biggest boozer of Bollywood' tag and laughingly said, ''Mera liver bahot strong hai!''

Not only this, he was once caught drinking on a film set by Moushumi Chatterjee. ''Beer peene ka dil kiya dopahar ko… I had told them to make the beer frothy so that it looked like lassi. Moushumi saw this and said, 'Aye, Dharmendra, yeh kya peeta hai?’ I lied by saying that I was having lassi. She knew I was lying so she asked me, ‘Thodi mujhe bhi dena.’ I burst out laughing and admitted that I was enjoying my beer. Beer peene se kuch nahi hota,'' the late actor had said.

Dharmendra also revealed that he would quit alcohol for six months in a row, play badminton, and get into fitness. In 2010, his daughter Esha Deol told him to quit alcohol, even if it is for a movie. 

