HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo dated this Bollywood actress? Check their viral kiss photo

Back in 2007, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Bollywood star Bipasha Basu made headlines globally when a photo of them kissing at a Lisbon event went viral. The image was captured during a high profile gathering and it quickly took all the spotlight in the world of sports and Bollywood.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

Back in 2007, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Bollywood star Bipasha Basu made headlines globally when a photo of them kissing at a Lisbon event went viral. The image was captured during a high profile gathering and it quickly took all the spotlight in the world of sports and Bollywood.

Was it unexpected?

At that time, Bipasha was one of the most glamorous and leading faces in Indian cinema and Ronaldo was already an internal football sensation. The unexpected pairing surprised their fans worldwide and it also sparked endless speculation.

Bipasha calls It a ‘Dream Come True’

In a later interview, Bipashu Basu described meeting Ronaldo as a ‘dream come true’. She also revealed how they went clubbing after the event and even called the experience ‘fantastic’. The Bollywood actress also recalled that Ronaldo even called her ‘cute’.
She added that Ronaldo promised to invite her to all his matches, cherishing their friendly bond. However, neither of them confirmed dating rumors after their viral kiss moment.


Bipasha’s Relationship with John Abraham

Reports at the time suggested that the viral photo caused tension between Bipasha and her then-boyfriend, actor John Abraham. According to sources, John was upset by the incident and even considered ending their relationship. While the couple eventually patched things up, they parted ways eight years later after a long live-in relationship.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s love life: Then and now

While his connection with Bipasha Basu remains one of his most talked-about celebrity encounters in India, Ronaldo’s romantic history is filled with high-profile relationships. He dated supermodel Irina Shayk from 2009 to 2015 and was linked to Nereida Gallardo, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Gemma Atkinson, Jordana Jardel, and even pop star Dua Lipa.

Today, Cristiano Ronaldo is engaged to Argentine-Spanish model and entrepreneur Georgina Rodríguez, his partner of eight years. Georgina recently confirmed their engagement with an Instagram post showcasing a massive diamond ring reportedly worth $3 million.

