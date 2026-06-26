Did Vijay Deverakonda ask for 50 assistants, six caravans on Ranabaali sets? Here's what his team said

Vijay Deverakonda's team has dismissed viral claims about his alleged demands on the sets of Ranabaali, calling them completely false.

Vijay Deverakonda's team has rubbished viral reports claiming that the actor made extravagant demands while shooting for his upcoming film Ranabaali. The clarification came after a fake screenshot, falsely presented as a report by entertainment portal 123Telugu, began circulating widely on social media.

The viral image claimed that Vijay had asked for five to six caravans and around 40-50 assistants on the film's set. It further alleged that producers Mythri Movie Makers had approached the Producers' Council over the issue.

Denying the claims, Vijay's team said the screenshot was fabricated as part of an attempt to spread misinformation about the actor.

“Beware of a targeted misinformation campaign by certain individuals on X/Twitter aimed at maligning Vijay Deverakonda. Fake screenshots, falsely made to look like they originated from news portals and apps, are being circulated on social media (especially X) claiming that Vijay Deverakonda has demanded 5–6 caravans for #Ranabaali. These claims are completely baseless. Please do not believe or spread such rumours,” read a statement shared by his team.

123Telugu also responded to the viral screenshot, saying it had never published such a report. The publication stated that its name had been misused and warned of legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the fake image.

Professionally, Vijay was last seen in Kingdom (2025). He is currently filming Ravi Kiran Kola's Rowdy Janardhana alongside Keerthy Suresh and will also be seen in Rahul Sankrithyan's Ranabaali.

The film marks Vijay's reunion with Rashmika Mandanna after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). The two, who kept their relationship away from the spotlight for years, got engaged in Hyderabad last October before tying the knot earlier this year in the presence of their families and close friends.

Rashmika, meanwhile, is currently enjoying the success of Cocktail 2. She also has Mysaa and Ranabaali in her upcoming slate.