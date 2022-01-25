Did Suriya starrer 'Jai Bhim' pay to get featured on Oscars YouTube channel? Find out

Director Tha Se Gnanavel's critically acclaimed courtroom drama, 'Jai Bhim', featuring actors Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan in the lead, recently hit headlines when news that the highly acclaimed legal drama had featured on the Oscars YouTube page under the section 'Scene At The Academy' surfaced online.

However, the celebrations that followed after the news that the film had featured on the Academy Awards YouTube page seems to have died down after some cinephiles pointed out that Jai Bhim's addition in the Scene At The Academy category was not a big achievement as a spot under this category can be bought at a certain fee.

When the news that the film had featured on the Oscars YouTube page broke, many mistook it in a way that 'Jai Bhim' was now eligible to compete in various categories at the Oscars 2022. However, that isn't the case. The inclusion under the Scene at the Academy Category did not guarantee a direct entry to the award ceremony. 'Jai Bhim' is as eligible for the Awards as any other film.

About paying a fee to feature under the section, a Wion report claims that the official Oscars page clearly mentions that anyone who pays USD 5000 (Rs 3, 70, 000 approx) as a submission fee can qualify to feature a scene under this category. As per the guidelines, if a filmmaker/producer wishes to submit their movie's clipping to the channel for a spotlight, then they have to a submission fee and feature the filmmaker discussing the scene. Several other guidelines that filmmakers' must adhere to are also listed in addition to the previously mentioned one.

And so, it seems like 'Jai Bhim' submitted its introductory scene under this category which led to it being featured on the Academy Awards YouTube page.

If you pay Rs 3,72,000, the video will be published Oscar’s YouTube Channel. This is how Jai Bhim video is streamed in Oscar Channel. So actor Suriya started following cheap marketing tricks as like DMKians? pic.twitter.com/nFBA9YfG2D January 23, 2022

However, there hasn't been any comment from the filmmaker or the cast on this matter.

'Jai Bhim', which raised the hackles of the PMK, a political party in Tamil Nadu that represents mainly the Vanniyar community, is based on a true incident in 1993, involving a case fought by former Madras High Court Justice K. Chandru, when he was an advocate. Behind him in this legal battle was Sengeni's wife, Rajakannu.



The film, which tells the moving story of an upright lawyer coming to the aid of poor, defenceless people from the Irular community who have no means to stand up to the might of an inhuman police force that seeks to exploit their helplessness and commits atrocity after atrocity on them with impunity, has been winning widespread acclaim ever since it released.