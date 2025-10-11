Did Shah Rukh Khan help his son Aryan Khan in filmmaking? The Ba**8ds of Bollywood director reveals

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his much-awaited directorial debut with The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, a Netflix series which fared mostly positively. Recently, Aryan opened up about his love for filmmaking and how his father became a big influence.

Aryan Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan's role in his filmmaking

Elaborating on his father Shah Rukh Khan's guidance, Aryan explained how he was intrigued by VFX. “My father himself is extremely in-depth about the aspects of filmmaking, whether it is VFX, whether it is lighting, camera work, whatever. And ever since I was a kid, he would show me this, ‘You don’t actually get shot. This is how it happens.’”He further recalled, “Or, how do you make a plane fly through the sky without actually making a plane fly? And all of that was, obviously, it’s like magic to a child," he said in an interview with Variety.

Further, Aryan also revealed why he didn't choose to step into his father's footsteps, which is acting. “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve preferred telling stories. I always felt I had a lot of things to say, and I just feel I could tell it in a different and interesting way. I just felt there’s more control behind the camera. And, it’s simply, you enjoy it more. “It’s something you love more. And I feel if you do something that you love, you always do a better job. And it stops being a job after a point, you look forward to it every day, and it’s what you want to do," he added.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood



Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood explores the Indian film industry in a satirical way. The series stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bamba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Anya Singh and Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles. The series also has notable cameos from prominent Bollywood figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar. With seven episodes, the series is a fun and frivolous ride that pokes fun at the glamour and chaos of Bollywood.