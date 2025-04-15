Ahlawat's dance performance has taken everyone by surprise, showcasing a new side to his talent since he had only done intense and powerful character roles.

Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta showcased their electrifying moves in the Jewel Thief song, Jaadu. However, viewers were spellbound to see Jaideep’s smooth moves, and the dance video went viral, garnering praise for him. Recently, Jaideep reacted to appreciation for his dance skills, revealing Saif Ali Khan questioning why people are surprised to see an actor dancing.



Saif Ali Khan questions 'why people get surprised' at Jaideep Ahlawat's viral dance

"I don't know why people are so surprised to see me dance," Jaideep said at the trailer launch on Monday., He then revealed his Haryana roots and experience dancing in traditional ghudchadis since childhood. “I am from Haryana and have danced a lot since childhood in many ghudchadis. So, dancing is okay. Even Saif sir was saying this, ‘Why people get surprised that someone can dance,” he added.



Also, Jaideep’s co-star Nikita Dutt chimed in, revealing that the entire cast gathered to watch his dance scene, almost like they were witnessing a spectacle. “Usually, when actors have to go and dance, others would go and rest. When Jaideep sir was to dance, he had an audience, we were like, 'Jaideep sir is going to dance'," she said. For the unversed, Ahlawat's dance performance has taken everyone by surprise, showcasing a new side to his talent since he had only done intense and powerful character roles. The viral clip has captured the attention of netizens, who are lavishing praise on his impressive moves.



About Jewel Thief

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, is set to hit Netflix on April 25. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutt. The story revolves around the coveted Red Sun diamond, valued at Rs 500 crore, which becomes the target of a high-stakes heist. Jaideep's character joins forces with Saif's master thief to pull off the robbery, but they're hotly pursued by Kunal Kapoor's determined police officer, who's hell-bent on catching them in the act.