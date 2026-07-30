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Did Rubina Dilaik faint during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? New promo sparks concern among fans: Watch

A new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has sparked concern among fans after Rubina Dilaik reportedly lost consciousness while performing a helicopter stunt.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 09:32 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Did Rubina Dilaik faint during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? New promo sparks concern among fans: Watch
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A new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has left fans worried about Rubina Dilaik after it reportedly showed the actress losing consciousness during a dangerous stunt. The incident is said to have taken place while she was performing one of the show's most challenging tasks, prompting immediate medical attention.

According to reports by Film Window and Celeb India, Rubina fainted after feeling unwell during the stunt. However, she was quickly attended to by the show's medical team.

Rubina Dilaik reportedly faints during stunt

The latest promo shows Rubina suspended from a helicopter while trapped inside a net as part of a high-risk challenge. After freeing herself from the net, she is seen falling into the water. Moments later, host Rohit Shetty is heard shouting her name as the situation turns serious.

The promo also shows Rubina lying unconscious before an ambulance arrives at the location. She was immediately taken for medical assistance.

Rubina thanks Khatron Ke Khiladi team

Speaking about the incident, Rubina said, "I wanted to begin with a bang—that was always my plan. But it didn't go exactly the way I had imagined." The actress also shared why she accepted the reality show, saying she wanted to inspire her twin daughters.

"A huge reason I said yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi was because I wanted my twin daughters to grow up knowing that their mother never backed down from a challenge."

Rubina expressed gratitude to the production team for acting quickly after she lost consciousness.

"I'm incredibly grateful to the entire team for reacting so quickly, rushing me into an ambulance and taking such wonderful care of me. Honestly, I'll be watching it too, because everything I know after I passed out is from what people have told me. Without a doubt, this has been the most intense moment of my life (sic)."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiere

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is scheduled to premiere on August 1, 2026, after being delayed by a week. The stunt-based reality show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV. Episodes will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

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