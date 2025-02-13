If reports are to be believed then Allu Arjun's father, producer Allu Arvind's comment on Game Changer didn't go well with the movie's lead actor Ram Charan, and he has unfollowed the Pushpa 2 actor.

If media reports have to be believed then all is not well between the Konnidela-Allu family (also known as the Mega family). A few days ago, Allu Arjun's father, producer Allu Shrish made a comment on Ram Charan's last film, Game Changer. The producer mocked Shankar's failure in directorial, and now Ram Charan has unfollowed his first cousin, Allu Arjun.

If you look at Ram Charan's Instagram handle, you won't find Allu Arjun in the followers list. However, Ram is still following Allu Arjun’s sibling Allu Sirish. When it comes to the Insta handle of the Pushpa 2 actor, he does not follow anyone except his wife Sneha Reddy.

While this update of Ram Charan unfollowing Allu Arjun is making headlines, the reason behind it is still unclear. Many are speculating that Ram unfollowed Allu Arjun after his father mocked Game Changer's box office collection during the promotions of Thandel.

What did Allu Shirish say about Game Changer?

During the promotional of Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel, Aravind humorously remarked that producer Dil Raju had experienced a dramatic week. He referred to the contrasting performances of his production—one that underperformed at the box office (Game Changer) and another that became superhit (Sankranthi Vastunam).

On the contrary, it was Chiranjeevi who recently heaped praises on his nephew Allu Arjun on his massive success with Pushpa 2. During an event of his film Laila, the megastar urged how audiences should treat all the superstars in the same spirit and not forge unnecessary hate and brew spite against each other.

Chiranjeevi talked about the success of Pushpa 2, he said, “Everyone should be together. We have so many heroes in our house. We all get together every time. We do everything. Does saying that make our image any less? How come the whistles started as soon as Pawan Kalyan appeared on AV? I should be proud of that. Pushpa 2 was a big hit... I am proud of that blockbuster!”