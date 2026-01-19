Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? Here’s the truth behind viral interview

Did Pooja Hegde really accuse a pan-India star of misconduct? Here’s the truth behind her viral interview claims.

Actor Pooja Hegde has recently been trending on social media after claims from an alleged interview began circulating widely. The viral reports suggested that the actor spoke about an uncomfortable incident with a male co-star during the early phase of her career.

Why is Pooja Hegde in the news?

Pooja Hegde became a major topic of discussion after her interview. In these reports, she was recalling an alleged incident from a big pan-India film, where a male co-star reportedly entered her caravan without permission and behaved inappropriately. The reports further claimed that she reacted strongly and refused to work with the actor again.

The quotes were widely shared without any confirmed source, leading to speculation and heated debates online. Many users began guessing the identity of the actor, even though no name was mentioned in the viral content.

What did the viral claims say?

According to the unverified reports, Pooja Hegde allegedly spoke about being disturbed by the incident. The viral content claimed she confronted the actor immediately and later informed the film’s makers that she would not continue working with him.

Rumor Check: The so-called interview attributed to #PoojaHegde going around is 100% fake.



Don’t share misleading content! January 19, 2026

Industry experts call the interview fake

Amid the growing speculation, industry tracker Ramesh Bala addressed the issue on X. He clearly stated that the interview being circulated in Pooja Hegde’s name is completely fake. In his post, he urged users not to share misleading or unverified content.