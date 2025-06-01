Rumours were swirling that something brewed between her and a pop star as their undeniable chemistry was unmissable at AMA.

Nora Fatehi recently made a dazzling appearance at the prestigious American Music Awards (AMAs). She represented India and the broader South Asian diaspora as she walked the red carpet in an animal-printed bodycon dress looking breathtakingly beautiful. Rumours were swirling that something brewed between her and pop star Benson Boone, as their unexpected camaraderie was unmissable in the evening. The electric vibe between the two has sparked whispers of a possible new couple in the town.

According to reports, Nora and Benson were involved, hinting at a potential new connection. "They were totally locked in. There was undeniable chemistry, definitely more than just small talk,” told an international source to the Filmfare.