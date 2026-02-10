Did Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton launch their relationship at Super Bowl 2026? Viral photos fuel dating rumours

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen together at Super Bowl LX, fueling romance rumors. Fans noticed their chemistry, but neither has confirmed the relationship. The couple had also spent time together in Europe before the game, which added to the speculation.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton were seen together at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, marking what many fans believe is the first public confirmation of their relationship. The couple watched the game from a VIP suite, enjoying the New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks match. Photos and videos of them smiling and chatting quickly spread online, which caused fans to become excited.

Kim, 45, wore an all-black outfit with a long coat and a sparkling diamond necklace. She also debuted a new hairstyle with bangs, which her hairstylist shared on Instagram before the game. Lewis, 41, looked stylish in a sporty all-black outfit and diamond earrings. Fans observed their chemistry because their matching outfits showed how comfortable they felt together.

European outings spark romance rumours:

All of a sudden, I don’t give a shit about the #SuperBowl anymore. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have my full attention. pic.twitter.com/jXnkXEmrOa — Erika (@erikaxtc) February 9, 2026

Before they appeared at the Super Bowl, Kim and Lewis travelled through Europe, where they explored expensive locations in the Cotswolds and London and Paris. The reports indicate that the couple dined privately and stayed at hotels and received a massage treatment together. The trips which they took together created rumours that their friendship had developed into a romantic relationship. Kim and Lewis have known each other for many years and have been seen together at various events. The Super Bowl appearance marks the first occasion on which they appeared together publicly in a manner that suggests they are a couple. Fans show excitement about the relationship even though neither party has confirmed it.

Past relationships and fan reactions:

After her marriage to Kanye West ended, Kim dated both Odell Beckham Jr. and Pete Davidson, who are now her ex-husbands, with whom she has four children. Lewis has also had several high-profile relationships in the past. Super Bowl viewers from different countries have started to discuss Kim and Lewis after they were seen together at the event. Social media has become a platform where people share posts about their suspected romantic relationship while they await news about the couple's upcoming public announcement. The Super Bowl moment shows that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have developed their friendship into a romantic relationship, which has drawn international interest from their fans.