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Did Janhvi Kapoor agree to Peddi being called ‘most expensive disrespect to woman in Indian cinema’? Instagram like sparks buzz

Janhvi Kapoor appeared to support criticism of Peddi by liking an Instagram post that slammed the film's portrayal of her character, Achiyamma, sparking fresh debate over objectification, consent and the representation of women in cinema.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 09:34 PM IST

Did Janhvi Kapoor agree to Peddi being called ‘most expensive disrespect to woman in Indian cinema’? Instagram like sparks buzz
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Janhvi Kapoor has seemingly reacted to the criticism surrounding her portrayal in Peddi by liking a social media post that called the film 'the most expensive disrespect' to a leading actress in Indian cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor appears to agree with criticism:

Director Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has been under intense scrutiny since it premiered. While the film has sparked a lot of conversation about its story and performances, a big chunk of what people say online seems to focus on how Janhvi’s character, Achiyamma, is handled.

Recently, an Instagram post by Recommendation Community called out the movie, saying it basically turns its female lead into something more objectified than meaningful, even though the film also tries to push bigger ideas, like social justice and equality. In their words, Peddi was 'the most expensive disrespect ever paid to a leading woman in Indian cinema', and yeah, the line hit hard.

Viral post:

Untitled design 2026 06 04T212333 971

The post argued that while Ram Charan’s character is given a significant sociopolitical journey, Achiyamma is largely reduced to visual glamour shots and stereotypical romantic scenes. It also claimed that Janhvi had reportedly raised concerns about certain scenes during post-production but that the footage remained in the final cut.

Although Janhvi did not publicly comment on the criticism, social media users noticed that she had liked the post. Screenshots quickly circulated online, with many interpreting the action as a sign that the actress agreed with at least some of the concerns raised.

Also read: Anupam Kher opens up about shooting at Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan bought it: 'I know every inch of that place'

Social media backlash continues:

After the film's release, people online kept talking about how women are shown in mainstream cinema. A few viewers have asked why some actions are basically condemned when the antagonist does them, but then somehow get framed differently when the protagonist does the same sort of thing. In that sense, Peddi became one of those really debated releases in the last few weeks, and the whole conversation has just not quieted down.

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