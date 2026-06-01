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Did Jacqueline Fernandez know about Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore fraud? Court says she was ‘in connivance’ with him

The court observed that Jacqueline Fernandez allegedly knew about Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s criminal background yet continued receiving luxury gifts and benefits, which may indicate involvement in concealing proceeds of crime.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 12:29 PM IST

Did Jacqueline Fernandez know about Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore fraud? Court says she was ‘in connivance’ with him
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A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering and extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, observing prima facie evidence of her alleged involvement in handling proceeds of crime.

Court orders framing of charges:

Additional Sessions on Saturday, Judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court directed that charges be framed against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez and the other accused in the case being examined under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).  

The court said that there was enough material on record to form a strong suspicion about Jacqueline’s involvement in the alleged offence. It also mentioned she knew about Sukesh’s criminal background, yet she continued to accept expensive gifts as well as financial advantages from him.

‘Connivance to conceal proceeds of crime’:

In its observations, the court said Jacqueline Fernandez was in 'connivance' with Sukesh Chandrasekhar to conceal the use of proceeds of crime, or something along those lines. The judge also pointed out that she allegedly received gifts valued at Rs 5.71 crore, even though she was supposedly made aware of Sukesh’s criminal past through intermediaries and such.

The court further mentioned that money was allegedly routed to foreign bank accounts tied to family members of hers. This included about $172,000 sent to her sister’s account and around Australian $26,000 sent to her brother’s account.

Also read: ‘Why a flat midriff shouldn’t be the goal’: Taapsee Pannu reveals she ‘tortured’ herself for a flat stomach

Evidence cited by the court:

The court noted evidence suggesting Jacqueline Fernandez was aware of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s criminal background through news reports and intermediaries. It alleged she still accepted luxury gifts, including cars for her parents and monetary benefits, which could indicate involvement in concealing proceeds of crime.

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