FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Apologises After Minister Mentions Ex-CM Karunanidhi By Name

Tamil Nadu News: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Apologises After Minister Mentions Ex-CM Karunanidhi By Name

Did Imran Khan take indirect dig at PM Narendra Modi? Aamir Khan's nephew says 'you are a public servant, not the country'

Did Imran Khan take indirect dig at PM Narendra Modi? Aamir Khan's nephew

Batwara 1947: Hema Malini reviews Sunny Deol film, calls it 'simply brilliant', praises Aamir Khan for producing it

Batwara 1947: Hema Malini reviews Sunny Deol film, calls it 'simply brilliant'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Did Imran Khan take indirect dig at PM Narendra Modi? Aamir Khan's nephew says 'you are a public servant, not the country'

Imran Khan said criticising BJP leaders is not criticising India, adding 'no politician is the country' and that citizens define the nation.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 01:15 PM IST

Did Imran Khan take indirect dig at PM Narendra Modi? Aamir Khan's nephew says 'you are a public servant, not the country'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has said that criticising the BJP or any of its leaders should not be seen as an attack on India. In a new interview, he stressed that the country is made up of its citizens, not any one politician or political party.

"No politician is the Country"

Imran discussed the necessity to keep support for the government and love for the country apart in a speech on the YouTube channel Yuvaa."It's crucial to remember that criticising a political official does not equate to criticising a nation," he said. If it must be said, the nation is not a politician. Any individual who speaks up at any time is a citizen. They are just as important to the nation as any one politician. If you have outnumbered that politician, by the laws of democracy, you are more of the country than that one politician."

Imran also questioned the notion that individuals have to support those in positions of authority in order to demonstrate their patriotism. "We have to also separate this idea. The idea that you have to defend your love for the country. I am asking a question of a politician. You are a public servant. You are an elected official. You have been selected by public demand to perform a task. You are not the country," he said.

Internet reacts

Imran's comments were seen by many on the internet as being directed at the BJP. He was commended by others for discussing the distinction between nation and governance. One comment read, "His words are 100% true...What he is saying is nothing but the true definition of Democracy...The politicians and so-called leaders are paid servants of the people who run this democracy, which is us, the general population!"  Another wrote, "Bravo, Imran Khan. Actor with Spine."

Also read: Who is Ayush Shetty? Indian shuttler beats world no.1 Shi Yuqi at BWF World Championships 2026, here's all you need to know about him

Imran’s support for CJP protest

Imran was one of the first Bollywood stars to support the Delhi CJP demonstration. In sympathy with the demonstrators in Delhi, he also participated in a protest march in Mumbai. After students faced a lathi-charge during their march to Parliament, Imran posted on Instagram. He wrote, "Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors. These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system. These citizens who stood up to show what matters to them, beaten down and disowned by the establishment."

He added, "Are these not the children of Mother India? If not them, for whom do we build, and whose future do we claim to protect? Those who demand ‘organisation’ from students protesting education reform, but don’t apply such lofty standards of accountability to established authority; bootlickers, one and all."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Did Imran Khan take indirect dig at PM Narendra Modi? Aamir Khan's nephew says 'you are a public servant, not the country'
Did Imran Khan take indirect dig at PM Narendra Modi? Aamir Khan's nephew
Batwara 1947: Hema Malini reviews Sunny Deol film, calls it 'simply brilliant', praises Aamir Khan for producing it
Batwara 1947: Hema Malini reviews Sunny Deol film, calls it 'simply brilliant'
UP Election 2027: Is BJP making its biggest Muslim outreach? Tariq Mansoor, Basit Ali appointments raise questions
UP Election 2027: Is BJP making its biggest Muslim outreach?
Delhi Police reject excessive force allegations at CJP protest, say '5k officials tackled over 30000 people'
Delhi Police reject excessive force allegations at CJP protest
Kalyanpuri Case: AAP alleges MLA Kuldeep Kumar 'Kidnapped' amid protest over MCD worker's murder
Kalyanpuri Case: AAP alleges MLA Kuldeep Kumar 'Kidnapped' amid protest over MCD
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement