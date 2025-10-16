FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Did Hrithik Roshan hint at Krrish 4? War 2 actor's iconic mask pendant at Diwali party leaves fans excited

Hrithik Roshan recently attended a Diwali party, accompanied by his girlfriend, Saba Azad, who was decked out in an all-black outfit. While the couple posed for the shutterbugs, it was Hrithik’s iconic mask pendant that got noticed, sparking Krrish 4 speculation. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 09:06 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan recently attended a Diwali party, accompanied by his girlfriend, Saba Azad, who was decked out in an all-black outfit. While the couple posed for the shutterbugs, it was Hrithik’s iconic mask pendant that got noticed, sparking Krrish 4 speculation. 

Though Hrithik’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan confirmed that the superhero sequel is back on track for a 2027 release, with shooting to begin mid-next year. Hrithik’s latest appearance in the iconic Krissh 4 pendant has fueled the buzz, leaving fans excited. As the video surfaced online, the ecstatic fans couldn’t hold back and shared their reactions online. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
